Maha Cong to kickstart initiative to expand in rural areas

Aiming to expand its base at grassroot level in Maharashtra, the Congress will implement 'Gaav Tithe Congress (Congress in every village)' initiative over the next three months, state unit chief Balasaheb Thorat said on Tuesday. He chaired a meeting of Congress' district presidents and other frontal organisations here.

According to a statement, Thorat said the Congress will form 40,000 gram (village) committees to implement the programme. The Congress won 44 seats in the Assembly election held in October last year and formed government in the state along with the Shiv Sena and NCP..

