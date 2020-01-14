Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai Eastern Freeway to be named after Vilasrao Deshmukh

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 21:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 21:24 IST
Mumbai Eastern Freeway to be named after Vilasrao Deshmukh

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday issued an order to name the Eastern Freeway in Mumbai after former CM and senior Congress leader late Vilasrao Deshmukh. The order was issued after Pawar chaired a review meeting of various departments including finance, planning and other departments, officials said.

Pawar, during the meeting, said Deshmukh's vision paved the way for the construction of the Eastern Freeway and the naming was to acknowledge the late leader's contribution. The 16.8 kilometre Eastern Freeway connects P D'Mello Road near CSMT in south Mumbai to Chembur stretch of Eastern Express Highway..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

Sebi extends deadline to Apr 2022 to split CMD post

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Kuwait approves budget with deficit for sixth year

Kuwait City, Jan 14 AFP Kuwaits cabinet on Tuesday approved the 20202021 budget projecting a huge deficit for the sixth year in a row due to low oil prices, the finance minister said. The Gulf state whose revenues heavily rely on oil prices...

CISF constable shoots two colleagues before committing suicide in J-K's Udhampur

In an alleged fratricide incident, a Central Industrial Security Force CISF constable shot dead his colleague and injured another before committing suicide with his service rifle inside a camp here, a police official said. The incident took...

Woman airline employee jumps to death from building

A 22-year-old woman fromKarnataka, who was working as a customer care officer of anairlines at the international airport here, allegedlycommitted suicide by jumping from a building on Tuesday,police saidThe woman jumped from the third floor...

Six soldiers among 12 killed in series of avalanches in Jammu and Kashmir

Six soldiers and as many civilians were killed in four avalanches in Jammu and Kashmir since Monday night, police and defence sources said. An avalanche hit an Army post in Machil sector along the Line of Control on Tuesday, trapping five ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020