Mumbai Eastern Freeway to be named after Vilasrao Deshmukh

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday issued an order to name the Eastern Freeway in Mumbai after former CM and senior Congress leader late Vilasrao Deshmukh. The order was issued after Pawar chaired a review meeting of various departments including finance, planning and other departments, officials said.

Pawar, during the meeting, said Deshmukh's vision paved the way for the construction of the Eastern Freeway and the naming was to acknowledge the late leader's contribution. The 16.8 kilometre Eastern Freeway connects P D'Mello Road near CSMT in south Mumbai to Chembur stretch of Eastern Express Highway..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

