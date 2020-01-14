Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-New Guatemalan president talks migration with U.S. before inauguration

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Guatemala City
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 22:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 22:25 IST
UPDATE 2-New Guatemalan president talks migration with U.S. before inauguration
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Guatemala's new president met U.S. officials hours before he was due to take office on Tuesday, as the Trump administration pushes him to accept an asylum agreement he had previously sought to modify. A conservative former surgeon and ex-prison chief, Alejandro Giammattei, 63, ran for top office three times before his victory in an August runoff on a tough-on-crime platform that included returning the death penalty.

"We will bring back the peace this country so dearly needs," he told reporters on Monday, promising to overhaul the Central American nation's security forces and restructure ministries. But at the top of his to-do list will be a decision on whether to roll back or expand an agreement with the United States forged by outgoing President Jimmy Morales that makes Guatemala a buffer zone to reduce U.S. asylum claims.

Acting U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf, part of the U.S. delegation headed by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross for the inauguration, was expected to push Giammattei to expand the agreement to include Mexicans. In a sign of the urgency of the relationship, Giammattei met Ross and Wolf in his first bilateral meeting on Tuesday morning, hours before he was due to be sworn in. He tweeted that he and Ross discussed investment and economic growth to stem immigration.

Neither side has revealed additional details of what was discussed in the meeting. Giammattei later met Colombian President Ivan Duque. Guatemala is one of Latin America's poorest and most unequal nations, with poverty increasing since 2000 despite strong economic growth rates, according to the World Bank. U.S. officials have previously threatened it with economic consequences if it fails to accept the Asylum Cooperation Agreement.

Giammattei, who had previously suggested he would seek to change the agreement, appeared to soften his stance on Monday, saying he had not yet seen the deal's details. Guatemala is central to U.S. President Donald Trump's escalating efforts to end illegal immigration and asylum claims from people making their way to the southwestern U.S. border.

Under the deal, implemented in November, the United States sends Hondurans and El Salvadorans seeking asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border to Guatemala to ask for refuge there instead. As of Friday, 128 Salvadoran and Honduran asylum seekers had been sent as part of the agreement, according to the Guatemalan Migration Institute. Only a handful have applied for asylum in a country that is itself a major source of U.S. bound migrants. Others have returned home.

CRIME AND CORRUPTION Giammattei takes office as the nation suffers from the effects of drug trafficking on politics and distrust sowed by last year's forced departure of a United Nations-backed anti-corruption body.

Another looming decision will be whether to act on the recommendation of a congressional panel last week that judges and investigators who worked with the anti-corruption body, known as CICIG, be arrested. CICIG helped topple sitting President Otto Perez Molina on corruption charges in 2015 and put dozens of politicians and businessmen behind bars before a backlash led Morales to drive the body from Guatemala in September.

Morales, himself investigated by the agency on election financing charges he denies, is due to be sworn into the Central American parliament a few hours after he leaves office, in a position offering him immunity. On the bright side, Guatemala's homicide rate is down - to 22 murders per 100,000 residents in 2018, from 45 per 100,000 in 2009.

But the freedom with which drug traffickers influence politics is a challenge. Ahead of last year's election, presidential candidate and occasional Morales ally Mario Estrada was arrested in Miami on charges of seeking funding from drug cartels and conspiring to assassinate rivals. "We realized that narco-trafficking here is among the most intense in the region," Luis Hernandez Azmitia, an outgoing congressional representative of the Movimiento Reformador party told Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

Sebi extends deadline to Apr 2022 to split CMD post

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Ex-pope Benedict wants name removed from new book -aide

Former Pope Benedict wants his name removed as co-author of a new book on the issue of priestly celibacy, his personal secretary said on Tuesday, in the latest twist to a saga that has kept the Roman Catholic world riveted. Archbishop Georg...

Broadband, 2G Internet partially restored in JK

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday evening allowed mobile Internet in parts of Jammu region and broadband in hotels, travel establishments and hospitals but only on white-listed websites, official said. In a three-page order, t...

U.S. 'very pleased' with UK PM Johnson's "Trump deal" assessment on Iran - U.S. envoy

The United States is very pleased that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson agrees with the U.S. assessment on Iran with his comments expressing willingness to replace the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, Brian Hook, the U.S. Special Representative for I...

Several prominent faces in AAP list for Delhi polls

The list of Aam Aadmi Party candidates declared on Tuesday includes several prominent names of the party including Raghav Chadha, Atishi and Dilip Pandey. The party has denied tickets to 15 MLAs and has fielded 24 new faces. The party has g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020