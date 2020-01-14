Several prominent faces in AAP list for Delhi polls

The list of Aam Aadmi Party candidates declared on Tuesday includes several prominent names of the party including Raghav Chadha, Atishi and Dilip Pandey. The party has denied tickets to 15 MLAs and has fielded 24 new faces. The party has given tickets to 46 sitting MLAs.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will contest from New Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia from Patparganj, Pandey from Timarpur, Atishi from Kalkaji and Chadha from Rajinder Nagar. Pandey has been given a ticket by denying it to sitting MLA Pankaj Pushkar, Chadha has been fielded in place of Vijendra Ghar and Atishi has been fielded replacing Avatar Singh. Shoaib Iqbal was given a ticket in place of Asim Ahmed Khan from Matia Mahal.

The women candidates are - Rakhi Birlan from Mangolpuri, Bandana Kumari from Shalimar Bagh, Atishi from Kalkaji, Pramila Tokas from RK Puram, Dhanwanti Chandela from Rajouri Garden, Princess Dhillon from Hari Nagar, Bhavna Gaur from Palam and Sarita Singh from Rohtas Nagar. Jai Bhagwan Upkar has been made the candidate by denying ticket of sitting MLA Ram Chander from Bawana, Dharmpal Lakra has been made a candidate by denying ticket from Mundka to Sukhbir Dalal.

Rajkumar Anand has been made a candidate by denying ticket from Patel Nagar to Hazarilal Chauhan. The party has nominated Rajkumar Dhillon as its candidate by denying ticket to Jagdeep Singh from Hari Nagar.

Vinay Mishra, son of Congress leader Mahabal Mishra, has been fielded from Dwarka in place of Adarsh Shastri, grandson of Lal Bahadur Shastri. Virender Singh Kadian has been fielded in place of Commando Surendra from Delhi Cantt.

Ram Singh Netaji was given the ticket in place of Narayan Dutt Sharma from Badarpur and Rohit Kumar Mairolia was given ticket in place of Raju Dingan from Trilokpuri. Kuldeep Kumar has been given the ticket in place of Manoj Kumar from Kondli.

Abdul Rahman has been fielded from Seelampur in place of Haji Ishraq. Chaudhary Surendra Kumar will be party's candidate form Gokulpur in place of Chaudhary Fateh Singh.

Voting in Delhi will be held on February 8 and counting will take place on February 11. (ANI)

