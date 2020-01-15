Trump ex-adviser Flynn seeks to withdraws guilty plea - court filing

Lawyers for Michael Flynn, U.S. President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, on Tuesday said in a court filing that he would seek to withdraw his guilty plea in former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

Flynn pleaded guilty in late 2017 to lying to the FBI about interactions with Russia's ambassador to the United States in the weeks before Trump took office but has since argued that his rights were violated.

