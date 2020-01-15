Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lingayat seer's demand for Cabinet berth to MLA irks Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday got visibly irked and offered to resign while attending an event here, after a seer of Panchamsali sect of Lingayats, Swami Vachananda, demanded ministerial berth for BJP MLA Murugesh Nirani.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Davanagere (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 13:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 13:32 IST
Lingayat seer's demand for Cabinet berth to MLA irks Yediyurappa
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa with Swami Vachananda at the event in Davanagere on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday got visibly irked and offered to resign while attending an event here, after a seer of Panchamsali sect of Lingayats, Swami Vachananda, demanded ministerial berth for BJP MLA Murugesh Nirani. At an event of the sect in Hanagawadi on Tuesday, Swami Vachananda demanded a Cabinet seat for Nirani from Yediyurappa and added that he would lose the support of the Panchamsali Lingayats if the demands were not met.

"Yediyurappa will lose the support of Panchamasali Lingayats if Murugesh Nirani is not accommodated," the seer said to the Chief Minister who was seated right next to him. An irked Yediyurappa abruptly rose from his seat and stopped the seer halfway in his speech and even touched his feet before adding, "You can make suggestions being a Swami, but please do not demand. It does not suit your position as a seer."

Later on, addressing the audience, Yediyurappa urged the Swamy to understand his position and not make any demands. He added that he was "ready to quit" if demands would be made instead of suggestions.

"17 legislators had quit for me to become Chief Minister. It is their sacrifice and Panchamasali Mutt's blessings with which I have become the Chief Minister. You can suggest me how to govern for 3 years, but if you are not willing to accept my request then I'm ready to quit and go home," he said. "I'm not hungry for power. I have become Chief Minister four times with your blessings and have tried my best to solve the problems faced by farmers," Yediyurappa added.

Speaking to reporters on the issue on Wednesday, he said, "There has been no discussion yet about accommodating ministership to Panchamasali Lingayat community." He also extended his wishes to the people on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and added that he will take part in a program in Hubli with BJP President Amit Shah.

"On February 5, I will present the state budget, our main agenda will be agriculture," Yediyurappa said. There had been speculations of a Karnataka Cabinet expansion taking place in the beginning of 2020.

The expansion is likely to take place for many of portfolios held by the Chief Minister with many of the 12 MLAs, elected in the by-elections, also expected to be accommodated in the Cabinet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Bank loan fraud: ED arrests 2 on money laundering charges in Hyderabad 

The Enforcement Directorate ED on Wednesday said it has arrested two persons in Hyderabad in connection with a money laundering probe case linked to an alleged over Rs 1,700 crore bank loan fraud case. G S C Raju,&#160;promoter of Leo Merid...

Situation in J&K normal; all communication channels would be restored in coming days: Murmu

The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is normal and people are participating in the development process, Lt Governor G C Murmu said on Wednesday assuring no stone would be left unturned for the rapid development of the Union Territory. The adm...

Withdraw CAA, bring new law after consensus: Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati on Wednesday urged the Centre to withdraw the amended citizenship law and seek consensus to bring in a new one, even as she lashed out at both BJP and Congress for being two sides of the same coin. She accused the Bharati...

China will emerge as America's strategic threat: Pentagon

China will emerge as Americas strategic threat in this era of great power competition, a top Pentagon official has said, underlining the need for ramping up the US presence in the Indo-Pacific region. Having the US Army in the region streng...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020