JNU's DNA anti-India, reform it or shut down: Gurumurthy

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue Swaminathan Gurumurthy has alleged that the "DNA of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) was against the country" and have called for "reform or close down" of the varsity.

  • ANI
  • Chennai (Tamil Nadu)
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 14:31 IST
  • Created: 15-01-2020 14:31 IST
RSS ideologue Swaminathan Gurumurthy speaking at the 50th foundation day event of Thuglak magazine in Chennai on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue Swaminathan Gurumurthy has alleged that the "DNA of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) was against the country" and have called for "reform or close down" of the varsity. "The background in the formation of JNU is anti-India. Its creation was to oppose the country's forefathers, its traditions, its spirituality and values. In 1969, when Congress was divided and the Communist party supported Indira Gandhi, they put forward only one request. You (Indira Gandhi) take whatever you want but give us (Communists) education department. Noor Haasan became the education minister. He was the mind behind the creation of JNU--How it should be created, how it should be run and what ideologies it should incorporate," Gurumurthy said at an event held to celebrate the 50th foundation day of the Chennai Based Tamil language, Thuglak magazine on Tuesday.

Gurumurthy, who is also the Editor of the Tamil language weekly news magazine, went on to add that the modern times were not the only time when JNU had "turned against the government and the country" and recounted the happenings of 1982. "It (JNU) later turned against Congress party, it turned against the country in 1982. It was during that time when police were sent inside the institution and students were smashed. For 43 days the university was closed down. So it is not happening just today, JNU's DNA is against this Country and everybody knows this. JNU is an institution which needs to be reformed and if it cannot be done, it should be closed down. This is an important fact," Gurumurthy asserted while speaking in Tamil.

Veteran actor turned politician Rajinikanth who was also present at the event heaped praises at the magazine and said, "If someone is seen carrying Murasoli, you can tell that they belong to DMK. If someone is seen carrying Thuglak, you can tell that he's brilliant." (ANI)

