Ramdev doesn't understand what a university is, says Nawab Malik

Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik on Wednesday launched an attack on Yoga guru Ramdev over his comments against the varsities in the country for their role in anti-CAA protests amongst others, saying that 'people who have never been to colleges are raising questions'. "The people who have never been to colleges and universities are now raising questions on universities. I think Baba Ramdev has never been able to understand what a university is, he has never been to a college. Universities of the country have given many IAS, IPS, intellectuals and many leaders to the nation," Malik told ANI here.

The NCP leader also accused the Uttar Pradesh administration led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of attacking students of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in December last year. "After the statement by the Vice-Chancellor of AMU, it has been proved that the Yogi administration entered the campus to commit atrocities on students. Police were called to maintain law and order in AMU, but the way in which they entered hostel and beat up students exposes the Yogi government. They should approach the courts to stop this the police Gunda raj of the Yogi government," he said.

The AMU administration has decided to file an FIR against police action against students on December 15, said the varsity spokesperson on Tuesday. "The vice-chancellor has decided to file an FIR against the police action against the students on December 15. A complaint letter in this regard is being drafted," AMU spokesperson Rahat Abrar told reporters here.

He said that it has been observed that police "caused a lot of damage" on the campus and "brutally assaulted" students. (ANI)

