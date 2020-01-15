Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ramdev doesn't understand what a university is, says Nawab Malik

Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik on Wednesday launched an attack on Yoga guru Ramdev over his comments against the varsities in the country for their role in anti-CAA protests amongst others, saying that 'people who have never been to colleges are raising questions'.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 15:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 15:23 IST
Ramdev doesn't understand what a university is, says Nawab Malik
Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik speaking to ANI in Mumbai on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik on Wednesday launched an attack on Yoga guru Ramdev over his comments against the varsities in the country for their role in anti-CAA protests amongst others, saying that 'people who have never been to colleges are raising questions'. "The people who have never been to colleges and universities are now raising questions on universities. I think Baba Ramdev has never been able to understand what a university is, he has never been to a college. Universities of the country have given many IAS, IPS, intellectuals and many leaders to the nation," Malik told ANI here.

The NCP leader also accused the Uttar Pradesh administration led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of attacking students of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in December last year. "After the statement by the Vice-Chancellor of AMU, it has been proved that the Yogi administration entered the campus to commit atrocities on students. Police were called to maintain law and order in AMU, but the way in which they entered hostel and beat up students exposes the Yogi government. They should approach the courts to stop this the police Gunda raj of the Yogi government," he said.

The AMU administration has decided to file an FIR against police action against students on December 15, said the varsity spokesperson on Tuesday. "The vice-chancellor has decided to file an FIR against the police action against the students on December 15. A complaint letter in this regard is being drafted," AMU spokesperson Rahat Abrar told reporters here.

He said that it has been observed that police "caused a lot of damage" on the campus and "brutally assaulted" students. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

GFP leader quits Goa govt body to protest against CAA

Goa Forward Party GFP leader Ashma Sayed said on Wednesday that she had resigned as vice- chairman of the State Minorities Finance and Development Corporation to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA. The GFP was part of the BJ...

UPDATE 1-Putin proposes power shift to parliament and PM, in possible hint on own future

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday proposed giving parliament the power to choose Russias prime minister and other key positions, a major change to the Russian constitution that may offer a hint about his own future. Putins comments are ...

Meghan could face estranged father in court over leaked letter: media

Prince Harrys wife Meghan could face her father in court over the publication of a letter she wrote to him, British media said Wednesday, as she made a public appearance in Canada. Meghan launched legal action against the Mail on Sundays pu...

BSP had supported Cong at Centre: BJP on Mayawati's 'two sides of the same coin' remark

Hitting out at BSP chief Mayawati for saying both BJP and Congress are two sides of the same coin, the saffron party on Wednesday said she had supported the Manmohan Singh government at the Centre. Mayawati at a press conference on her 64th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020