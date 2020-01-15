Putin proposes giving parliament power to choose Russia's PM

President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he wanted to give parliament the power to choose Russia's prime minister along with other responsibilities but said he would like to keep Russia's strong presidential system in place.

The comments, at Putin's state of the nation address, come as observers watch for clues as to how he might reform the political system before 2024 when his current presidential term ends and the constitution requires him to step down.

