Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mozambique leader Nyusi sworn in despite opposition boycott

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Maputo
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 16:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 16:28 IST
Mozambique leader Nyusi sworn in despite opposition boycott
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Mozambique's President Filipe Nyusi was sworn in on Wednesday at a ceremony attended by cheering supporters and dignitaries but boycotted by opposition politicians who dispute his October election win as fraudulent.

After a civil war that killed around 1 million people before a 1992 truce, and periodic violence since, Nyusi signed a deal with rebels-turned-opposition party Renamo in August meant to bring definitive peace to a country on the cusp of becoming a global gas exporter. Instead, October's election exacerbated decades-old wounds: Nyusi, of the ruling Frelimo party, won with over 70% of votes but his main rival Ossufo Momade said the poll was rigged.

Neither Momade nor any Renamo lawmakers turned up for the swearing-in at Independence Square in central Maputo. Speaking after the ceremony, Nyusi said over his next five-year term he would seek to ensure peace lasts. "Peace has been and will be our absolute priority," he told the crowd.

Renamo secretary-general Andre Magibire told Reuters the party does not recognize Nyusi as a legitimate leader, but would also not be drawn back into violence. "There's no way we can derail the peace deal, even though Frelimo keeps pushing us towards war," he said on Tuesday.

Frelimo spokesman Caifadine Manasse dismissed that. "The opposition is crying foul, in general, it uses this tactic to spark instability," the spokesman said.

Renamo is fracturing. A breakaway group of former fighters has been staging attacks in former heartlands. This low-level fighting threatens to draw resources away from efforts to tackle a festering Islamist insurgency in the north, on the doorstep of blockbuster gas projects led by Exxon and Total.

Mozambique's top court dismissed Renamo's challenge against the results in November. While analysts say the August peace deal is likely to survive, its implementation has stalled amid infighting, with even some in Renamo's political wing believing the party has backed down too easily. Some are agitating for protests or even violence, said a party lawmaker who asked not to be named, though he added there was still party discipline.

After such a wipe-out in the official election result, Momade's time as party leader seems limited, said Alex Vines, head of Africa program at the Chatham House thinktank. Contenders for the job would include an "ambitious bunch" from a faction of Renamo's political wing, some of whom have been accused of encouraging attacks from the former fighters, he said.

Momade's relationship with Nyusi was central to sealing the peace pact, and his leadership remains important for the ongoing process, Vines said. But the group of disgruntled former fighters - and some Maputo-based politicians - want him to resign.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Bank unions call two-day strike from January 31

Bank unions on Wednesday called for a two-day nationwide strike on January 31 and February 1 after talks over wage revision failed to make headway with the Indian Banks Association IBA. The United Forum of Bank Unions UFBU, which represent...

GFP leader quits Goa govt body to protest against CAA

Goa Forward Party GFP leader Ashma Sayed said on Wednesday that she had resigned as vice- chairman of the State Minorities Finance and Development Corporation to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA. The GFP was part of the BJ...

UPDATE 1-Putin proposes power shift to parliament and PM, in possible hint on own future

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday proposed giving parliament the power to choose Russias prime minister and other key positions, a major change to the Russian constitution that may offer a hint about his own future. Putins comments are ...

Meghan could face estranged father in court over leaked letter: media

Prince Harrys wife Meghan could face her father in court over the publication of a letter she wrote to him, British media said Wednesday, as she made a public appearance in Canada. Meghan launched legal action against the Mail on Sundays pu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020