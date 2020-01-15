Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Putin proposes power shift to parliament and PM, in possible hint on own future

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 16:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 16:48 IST
UPDATE 1-Putin proposes power shift to parliament and PM, in possible hint on own future
File photo Image Credit: ANI

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday proposed giving parliament the power to choose Russia's prime minister and other key positions, a major change to the Russian constitution that may offer a hint about his own future. Putin's comments are likely to reignite speculation about his plans once his current presidential term ends in 2024.

Critics have long accused him of plotting to stay on in some capacity to wield power over the world's largest nation after he steps down. He remains popular with many Russians who see him as a welcome source of stability even as others complain he's been in power for too long. In his annual state-of-the-nation speech, Putin said the changes he was proposing to Russia's political system -- handing parliament and the prime minister more power at the expense of the president -- was so serious that he wanted a nationwide referendum to be held to agree on them.

In power as either president or prime minister since 1999, Putin, 67, is due to step down in 2024 when his fourth presidential term ends. Under the current constitution, which bans anyone from serving more than two successive presidential terms, Putin is barred from immediately running again.

But critics have suggested he is considering various options to remain at the helm, including by shifting power to parliament and then assuming an enhanced role as prime minister after he steps down in 2024. On Wednesday, Putin told Russia's political elite he wanted to allow the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, to be given the power to confirm the candidacy of the country's prime minister.

The new prime minister would then present parliament with candidates for the country's deputy prime ministers and government ministers which parliament would also confirm. "The president would be obliged to appoint them (the parliament's confirmed picks) to these jobs," said Putin. "He would not be allowed to reject candidates confirmed by parliament."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

'Only eyes': Auschwitz liberator recalls death camp inmates 75 years on

His jacket sparkling with war medals, 96-year old David Dushman holds back the tears as he remembers the eyes of emaciated prisoners at the Nazi death camp at Auschwitz which he helped liberate 75 years ago this month. A Russian Jew, Dushma...

Cricket-England still unsure over Archer, Wood availability for third test

England captain Joe Root says fast bowlers Jofra Archer and Mark Wood must still prove their fitness to be included in the side to play South Africa in the third test at St Georges Park that starts on Thursday. England is seeking a replacem...

Study reveals financial hardships in American cancer survivors face post-treatment

A recent study has discovered that many American cancer survivors, particularly those sixty-four or younger in age, who faced financial difficulties after the medical treatment, had to make economical sacrifices. The study has been publishe...

Four convicts in Nirbhaya case won't be hanged on Jan 22, as one mercy plea moved: Delhi govt to HC

The four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case will not be hanged on January 22 as scheduled because one of them has moved a mercy plea and according to the prison rules, they cannot be executed till they exhaust all of their r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020