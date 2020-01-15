Following are the top stories at 5.30 pm:

NATION

DEL84 UP-2NLD-MAYAWATI Withdraw CAA, bring new law after consensus: Mayawati

Lucknow: BSP chief Mayawati on Wednesday urged the Centre to withdraw the amended citizenship law and seek consensus to bring in a new one, even as she lashed out at both BJP and Congress for being “two sides of the same coin”.

DEL55 ARMY CHIEF-LD ADDRESS Scraping Art 370 a historic step, disrupted plans of 'western neighbour, its proxies': Army chief

New Delhi: Army chief Gen M M Naravane on Wednesday hailed the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 as a "historic step" and said the move has disrupted plans of the "western neighbour and its proxies".

DEL74 JK-INTERNET-KASHMIR J-K cites terror threat to not resume internet in Kashmir Valley

Srinagar: The J&K administration has cited possible misuse of the internet by anti-national elements and terrorists as a reason for not restoring these services for the general public and media in the Kashmir Valley.

DEL71 JK-LD ENCOUNTER Top Hizbul terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J&K

Jammu, Jan 15 (PTI) A top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was killed by security forces while one of his accomplices escaped during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Wednesday, officials said.

DEL37 RAISINA-LD JAISHANKAR India's way not to be disruptive, it is decider rather than abstainer: Jaishankar

New Delhi: India's way is not to be disruptive and it is more of a decider than an abstainer, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday.

DEL67 RAHUL-AADITYA Aaditya Thackeray meets Rahul Gandhi in Delhi

New Delhi: Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at his residence here, two days after the Sena skipped a crucial opposition meet in Parliament complex.

DEL64 SCHENGEN-VISAFEE-HIKE Schengen visa application fee hike to Euro 80 from Feb 2

New Delhi: A trip to much of Europe will be more expensive from next month with Schengen visa fees set to increase to Euro 80 from the current Euro 60, officials said. By Ashwini Shrivastava

CAL15 WB-LD DILIP GHOSH Dilip Ghosh stands by "shot like dogs" comment, says it was for the country

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh, who is facing flak from various quarters, even his own partymen, for saying that anti-CAA protesters "were shot like dogs" in BJP-ruled states, Wednesday stood by his comment and said he is not bothered about the criticism.

MDS8 KL-LOVE JIHAD-CHURCH (R) Christian women lured into IS trap, alleges Kerala church

Kochi: Kicking up a debate, an influential Catholic Church in Kerala has said "Love Jihad is a reality" and alleged that scores of women from Christian community from the southern state were being lured into the trap of Islamic State and used in terror activities.

LEGAL

LGD20 DL-HC-2NDLD NIRBHAYA HC dismisses Nirbhaya convict's plea challenging death warrant, gives liberty to move sessions court

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Wednesday declined to entertain the plea of one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case against the death warrant and gave him liberty to challenge it in sessions court.

LGD28 DL-HC-LD UNNAO Unnao rape case: Kuldeep Sengar moves Delhi HC challenging conviction, life imprisonment

New Delhi: Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar moved the Delhi High Court Wednesday challenging his conviction and imprisonment till the last breath for raping a minor girl in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, in 2017.

FOREIGN

FGN12 US-POMPEO-SENATOR-CAA Top US Senator urges Pompeo to 'press' India for 'swift reversal' of CAA, NRC

Washington: A top US Senator has urged Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to press the Indian government for a "swift reversal" of the amended Citizenship Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens to ensure protection of human rights of all persons in the country regardless of their religion. By Lalit K Jha

FGN3 TRUMP-LD IMPEACHMENT US Senate likely to begin Trump impeachment trial next Tuesday

Washington: The Senate is likely to begin the impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump on January 21, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday. By Lalit K Jha

BUSINESS

DEL65 BIZ-LD AMAZON-BEZOS Amazon founder Jeff Bezos commits USD 1 bn investment to digitise small businesses in India

New Delhi: Amazon.com Inc chief Jeff Bezos on Wednesday announced USD 1 billion (over Rs 7,000 crore) investment in India to help bring small and medium businesses online and committed to exporting USD 10 billion worth of India-made goods by 2025.

SPORTS

SPD7 SPO-CRI-KOHLI-MOMENT Kohli picks maiden India call-up day favourite career moment

Mumbai: He has many a milestones in what has been a stellar career so far but India captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday said his favourite career moment will always be the day he was picked for the national team back in 2008.

