Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dissolve assembly, seek fresh mandate if you intend to shift

  • PTI
  • |
  • Amaravati
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 18:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 18:10 IST
Dissolve assembly, seek fresh mandate if you intend to shift

Dissolve assembly, seek fresh mandate if you intend to shift capital: Chandrababu Naidu to CM Amaravati, Jan 15 (PTI): Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday challenged Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to dissolve the Assembly and seek a fresh mandate if he intended to shift the state capital from Amaravati. The Leader of the Opposition said he would permanently quit politics if the YSR Congress won a fresh mandate.

The state government should conduct a referendum if it was not ready to go for fresh elections, he added. "If you are so bent on going head with your plan (of having three capitals), dissolve the Assembly and go for elections.

If you win, then take such decisions," the former Chief Minister told Reddy. On Sankranti day, Chandrababu and his family spent the day with farmers and women of Amaravati region, who have been agitating for nearly one month, demanding that the government drop the move to relocate the state capital.

Addressing the farmers at Velagapudi and Tulluru, the TDP chief warned that the Chief Minister was playing with fire. "The Chief Minister has no right to change the state capital... Amaravati is the capital of Gods, but now demons have descended to destroy it, Chandrababu said.

Referring to the government's plans to do away with the AP Capital Region Development Authority Act, enacted in December 2014, Naidu wondered what would be the fate of the agreements the government had signed with the farmers, who gave away their lands for building the capital. "The agreement is sacrosanct. The governments action will not stand legal scrutiny if it is challenged in court," he added.

The TDP president said they would soon meet the Governor on the farmers issue seeking justice..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Dhankhar happy economist Abhijit Banerjee to be conferred D

Asking the media not to always go for negative news, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said he is happy that Nobel Prize winner in economics Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee will be conferred honorary D Litt in the convocation of C...

Youth dies after falling from mall in Jaipur, suicide suspected: Police

A youth died on Wednesday after allegedly falling from a mall in posh area of the city with police suspecting it to be a suicide. The incident happened at Crystal Palm Mall located near 22 Godam area where the body of a youth in 20s was fou...

Ministers should get Centre's nod for foreign trips: Bedi

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Wednesday said the territorial Cabinet ministers and others now have to take priorclearance from the Centre as mandated before undertaking foreign trips. In her whatsapp message, the former IPS ...

Amicus curiae appointed to assist court can't file plea for private party without permission: HC

The Delhi High Court Wednesday said an amicus curiae is appointed to assist the court in a matter and it has to take permission before filing a plea on behalf of a private party. The high court made this observation while hearing a plea by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020