Politics without principles equivalent to sin: Raj Guv Mishra

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 19:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 19:06 IST
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday said politics without principles, work without morality and life without character are equivalent to sins. During an event related to the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of the Father of the Nation, Mishra said Mahatma Gandhi had a strong sense of Indianness and his philosophy was 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (whole world is one family).

"He was a brave man and non-violence was his principle. Politics without principles, work without morality, life without character and humanity without science are equivalent to sins," Mishra said. Gandhi's grandson Rajmohan Gandhi while addressing the gathering said that Mahatma was fearless. He was a priest of non-violence. He was always ready to go to jail and take a bullet. He said that he always spread friendship and worked to eliminate hatred.

Mishra also urged the people to perform their fundamental duties to play an active role in the development of the nation. On this occasion, the Governor got about 1,000 children of 30 schools of the city to read the Preamble and Fundamental Duties of the Constitution.

