Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours

FGN34 US-ELECTION-BIDEN-KAMALA Ready to make Kamala Harris running mate in 2020 US presidential election: Joe Biden

Los Angeles: Indian-American Senator Kamala Harris, who ended her presidential campaign on a disappointing note last month could still find herself in the White House after Democratic Party frontrunner Joe Biden said he would consider her "for anything" she would be interested in, including the position of vice president.

FGN12 US-POMPEO-SENATOR-CAA Top US Senator urges Pompeo to 'press' India for 'swift reversal' of CAA, NRC

Washington: A top US Senator has urged Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to press the Indian government for a "swift reversal" of the amended Citizenship Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens to ensure protection of human rights of all persons in the country regardless of their religion. By Lalit K Jha

FGN25 CHINA-BRI-TRADE China's trade with BRI countries surges to USD 1.34 trillion in 2019

Beijing: China's trade with countries participating in its multi-billion dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has posted "robust growth", totalling USD 1.34 trillion in 2019, as Beijing seeks to expand its export base away from the lucrative US and EU markets. By K J M Varma

FGN36 PAK-SNOW-LD DEATHS Death toll in avalanche-related incidents in Pakistan rises to 111: reports

Islamabad: The death toll in the massive avalanches and snow-related incidents in Pakistan and PoK rose to 111 on Wednesday as authorities deployed the Army to step up rescue efforts and to provide humanitarian aid to those hit by the harsh weather conditions in the country.

FGN15 WHO-CHINA-VIRUS Continue search for source of new virus: WHO tells China as Thailand case emerges

United Nations: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said it is "essential" for China to continue its search for the source of a previously unknown strain of coronavirus, following confirmation that an infected patient is being treated in Thailand. By Yoshita Singh

FGN50 RUSSIA-2NDLD PM Russian government resigns after Putin announces reforms

Moscow: Russia's government resigned in a shock announcement on Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin proposed a series of constitutional reforms. (AFP) IND IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.