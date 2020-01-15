Following are the top stories at 9 pm:

NATION

DEL116 LDALL NIRBHAYA Hanging of 4 Nirbhaya convicts not on Jan 22, Delhi govt tells HC, cites pendency of mercy plea

New Delhi: The four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape-murder case will not be hanged on January 22 as scheduled with the Delhi government on Wednesday telling the High Court that the execution has to be postponed in view of the pendency of a mercy petition by one of them.

DEL146 KASHMIR-LD UNSC China demands discussion on Kashmir in UNSC

New Delhi: China has demanded discussion on Kashmir during a closed-door meeting of the UN Security Council in New York on Wednesday, but the request is likely to be rejected as other member countries of the global organisation are set to oppose it.

DEL139 IMD-LD MONSOON DATES IMD to change reference dates for monsoon onset, withdrawal from this year: MoES

New Delhi: With changing rainfall pattern, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) will change the reference dates for onset and withdrawal of southwest monsoon from this year, the Ministry of Earth Sciences said on Wednesday.

DEL135 MHA-ASSAM ACCORD-PANEL Assam Accord: Home Ministry gives 1 more month to panel to finalise report

New Delhi: Amid furore over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Home Ministry on Wednesday gave one more month to a high-level committee to submit its report on assessing quantum of seats to be reserved in the Assam Assembly and local bodies for the Assamese people.

DEL137 NIA-DYSP-PROBE DySP case of JKP to be handed over to NIA

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will soon take over the case of suspended Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Davinder Singh, who was caught in south Kashmir while ferrying two militants to Jammu last weekend, officials said here on Wednesday.

DEL113 ARMY CHIEF-2NDLD ADDRESS Scraping Art 370 historic step, disrupted plans of 'western neighbour, its proxies': Army chief

New Delhi: Army chief Gen M M Naravane on Wednesday hailed the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 as a "historic step" and said the move has disrupted plans of the "western neighbour and its proxies," in a clear reference to Pakistan.

DEL142 JK-2NDLD ENCOUNTER Top Hizbul terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J&K

Jammu: A top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, involved in four killings and two weapon snatching incidents besides making attempts to revive militancy in Chenab valley region, was killed in Doda district on Wednesday, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir police Dilbag Singh said.

DEL136 JK-OMAR-SHIFT Detained Omar Abdullah to be shifted from Hari Nivas

Srinagar: Former chief minister of erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah will be shifted to a house near his official residence, 163 days after he was taken into preventive custody following abrogation of Article 370 provisions, officials said here on Wednesday.

DEL84 UP-2NDLD-MAYAWATI Withdraw CAA, bring new law after consensus: Mayawati

Lucknow: BSP chief Mayawati on Wednesday urged the Centre to withdraw the amended citizenship law and seek consensus to bring in a new one, even as she lashed out at both BJP and Congress for being “two sides of the same coin”.

MDS19 TN-DMK-CONG-TIES Fallout deepens as DMK dares Congress to quit alliance

Vellore: A day after it said only time will tell whether ties with the Congress would go back to normalcy, the DMK on Wednesday upped the ante, saying if the national party wants to quit the alliance, it can do so.

LEGAL

LGD44 DL-COURT-2NDLD AZAD Anti-CAA protests: Delhi court grants bail to Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad

New Delhi: A Delhi court Wednesday granted bail to Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad who has been accused of inciting people during an anti-CAA protest at Jama Masjid here on December 20, while restraining him from visiting Delhi for four weeks.

LGD28 DL-HC-LD UNNAO Unnao rape case: Kuldeep Sengar moves Delhi HC challenging conviction, life imprisonment

New Delhi: Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar moved the Delhi High Court Wednesday challenging his conviction and imprisonment till the last breath for raping a minor girl in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, in 2017.

FOREIGN

FGN3 TRUMP-LD IMPEACHMENT US Senate likely to begin Trump impeachment trial next Tuesday

Washington: The Senate is likely to begin the impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump on January 21, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday. By Lalit K Jha

FGN42 PAK-ARMY-INDIA Pak Army top brass terms Gen Naravane's statements as 'irresponsible rhetoric'

Islamabad: Pakistan Army's top brass has dismissed Indian Army chief Gen M M Naravane's "provocative" statements against the country as "irresponsible rhetoric" which could undermine regional peace and stability.

BUSINESS

DEL99 BIZ-SHAH-CONGRESS Opposition spreading negativity, could not find solution to jobs issue in 60 yrs: Shah

Ahmedabad: Apparently taking on Congress party, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday accused the Opposition of spreading negativity, saying no new solution was found to deal with unemployment during its 50-60 years of rule.

SPORTS

SPD17 SPO-CRI-IND-LD PANT Concussed Pant ruled out of 2nd ODI against Australia

Mumbai: Rishabh Pant was on Wednesday ruled out of India's second ODI against Australia on Friday as the young wicket-keeper batsman has not yet recovered from the concussion he suffered during the series-opener.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.