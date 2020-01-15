Adam Schiff to lead prosecution at Trump impeachment trial

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff will lead the prosecution of President Donald Trump at his impeachment trial in the Senate, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday. Pelosi said Schiff, a Democratic lawmaker from California, would be the House "lead manager" at Trump's Senate trial expected to begin on Tuesday.

Schiff led the House investigation that led to Trump's December 18 impeachment for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

