Delhi Bar Association prez joins AAP

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 21:17 IST
  • Created: 15-01-2020 21:17 IST
Delhi Bar Association president Sanjeev Nasiar on Wednesday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of party chief Arvind Kejriwal. "I believe that we will work along with the legal fraternity to lead AAP towards victory in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. I sincerely hope that the lawyer community will be at the forefront of working for the welfare of the people of Delhi. We will also work for the progress of the lawyer community in Delhi," said Nasiar, former in-charge of the BJP's Human Rights Cell of Delhi.

Himal Akhtar, a Bar Council of Delhi member and an advocate for the Delhi Wakf Board, also joined the ruling party in the national capital. "The AAP government is the first government to have worked for the welfare of the lawyer fraternity. We stand by AAP and hope that we will be able to work together for the development of Delhi," he said.

Senior Advocate Satish Kumar, and advocates Seema Singh and Mukesh Dral also joined the AAP.

