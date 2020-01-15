Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi polls: 7 fresh nominations on day two; total 10 candidates

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 22:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 22:50 IST
Delhi polls: 7 fresh nominations on day two; total 10 candidates

Seven fresh nominations by as many candidates were filed in different assembly constituencies on Wednesday ahead of the February 8 Delhi polls, officials said. Nominations for the high-stakes Delhi elections kicked off on Tuesday with poll authorities issuing the notification for the polls on the same day.

"Seven nominations were filed by seven male candidates, on the second day, taking the total nominations to 12," a senior official of the Delhi CEO Office said. On day one, five nominations were filed in three assembly constituencies by three candidates. So the total number of candidates now stands at 10.

On Wednesday, nominations were filed in various constituencies, including Timarpur, R K Puram and Mustafabad, by people belonging to small parties, including the Aapki Apni Party (Peoples), Hindusthan Nirman Dal, National Youth Party, and one as an independent. One Tuesday, a nomination each was filed in Burari and Matiala constituencies, while a candidate had filed three nominations from the New Delhi assembly seat.

Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly promises to be a triangular contest with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hoping to retain power on the plank of development and the BJP and the Congress determined to put up a spirited challenge. "The notification for the Delhi election was today issued by poll authorities. Nominations today began for the upcoming Assembly polls," a senior official had said.

The counting of votes will take place on February 11. The last date to file nomination is January 21 and the scrutiny will happen on January 22. The last date of withdrawal of candidature is January 24.

Over 1.46 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the Delhi elections, according to the final electoral roll.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

PMC Bank scam: HC sets up panel for sale of HDIL assets

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

55 million children in Europe suffer violence each year: UN health agency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Pope names first woman to senior Vatican diplomatic post

Pope Francis on Wednesday named the first woman to hold a high-ranking post in the Secretariat of State, the male-dominated Vaticans diplomatic and administrative nerve center. Italian lay woman Francesca Di Giovanni, 66, will assume a newl...

White House does not think Senate needs witnesses in impeachment trial-official

The White House does not believe the Senate needs to call any witnesses in the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump, a senior administration official said on Wednesday.The official, speaking to reporters on a conference call, sa...

Protests held at several DU colleges against CAA

A series of protests were organised in several colleges of the Delhi University on Wednesday against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA. At Ramjas College, a group of students read out the Preamble of the Constitution.Organisers of the prote...

Interested in diplomacy but not in negotiating with US: Iran's foreign minister

India can play a role in de-escalating tensions in the Middle-East as it is an important player in the region, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said on Wednesday, while terming the killing of General Quasim Sulemani by the US as an unfo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020