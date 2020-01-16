U.S. threatened Europe with auto tariffs over Iran nuclear program -Washington Post

The Trump administration threatened to impose tariffs on European automobile imports if Britain, France and Germany did not formally accuse Iran of breaking the 2015 nuclear deal, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed European officials.

The three European countries on Tuesday triggered a dispute mechanism under the agreement, which amounted to a formal accusation against Tehran of violating its terms. Iran has criticized the move.

