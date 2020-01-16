Left Menu
UPDATE 1-Erdogan, Trump discuss Libya developments in phone call

  • Ankara
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 05:20 IST
  • Created: 16-01-2020 05:16 IST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed developments in Libya in a phone call on Wednesday, the White House and Turkey's presidency said, days ahead of a summit in Berlin that will address the Libyan conflict.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will host leaders of Turkey, Russia, the United States, Britain, China, France and Italy on Sunday at the summit, which follows a meeting in Moscow on Monday where Libya's warring parties failed to sign a ceasefire agreement. Since veteran dictator Muammar Gaddafi was toppled in a 2011 uprising, the North African country has been in turmoil, with outside powers providing support to rival factions.

Trump and Erdogan also discussed the situation in Syria, protests in Iran and Iran's downing of a Ukraine International Airlines flight, the White House said in a statement.

