Left Menu
Development News Edition

With pomp and circumstance, House Democrats deliver impeachment articles to the Senate

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 06:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 06:27 IST
With pomp and circumstance, House Democrats deliver impeachment articles to the Senate
Image Credit: Flickr

After weeks of rhetorical fire and fury, a handful of U.S. House members walked quietly across a hushed Capitol on Wednesday to deliver articles of impeachment to the Senate, paving the way for the trial of President Donald Trump.

Led by the House of Representatives' sergeant at arms and the House clerk carrying the documents on a tray, seven House managers walked through a nearly empty Statuary Hall and the soaring Capitol rotunda. More than a dozen Senate Democrats sat silently at their desks when the group arrived at the Senate. They were joined by two Republicans, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and Senator Kevin Cramer.

A third Republican, Chuck Grassley, presided from the dais. The House members were politely ushered to a bench at the rear of the Senate chamber, where they sat in silence as the House clerk announced the impeachment resolution had passed, and Grassley responded: "The message will be received."

The procession took place four weeks after the Democratic-led House voted to impeach the Republican president on charges of abuse of power for asking Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden and obstruction of Congress for blocking information sought by investigators. Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and McConnell have since feuded over how to conduct the trial.

Pelosi delayed signing the impeachment articles while she waited for word from McConnell about the trial's scope. During the delay, Democrats and Republicans squabbled over Trump's status because he had been impeached, but had not had his trial. Pelosi used a few dozen pens to sign, at a desk bearing a placard reading #DefendOurDemocracy. Afterward, she handed pens to the impeachment managers and committee chairs involved in the investigation.

"It makes a funny signature," she said. Reflecting the deep partisan divide, the House vote to impeach Trump was nearly along party lines. Many of his fellow Republicans in the Senate have made clear they view the impeachment as a political stunt by Democrats as Trump seeks re-election in the November election.

The dispute did not end when the articles were handed over. Senate Republicans said Democrats would have to repeat the delivery on Thursday. McConnell said he had invited the House managers to exhibit the articles at noon before U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts swears in the senators.

"We will pledge to rise above petty factionalism and do justice for our institutions, for our states, and for the nation," McConnell said in a statement. The trial starts on Tuesday after a holiday weekend.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

PMC Bank scam: HC sets up panel for sale of HDIL assets

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Trump impeachment articles delivered to Senate

Two articles of impeachment against Donald Trump were delivered from the US House to the Senate on Wednesday, setting in motion the trial of the 45th US president.Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signed the articles, which charge Trump...

Australian gov't used public funds to target marginal electorates - auditor

Australias conservative government used a A100 million 69 million sport development fund to target votes in marginal electorates ahead of an election last year, the countrys independent auditor of public spending has concluded. Australias P...

Instability in Sudan leaves lives, safety of women hanging in balance: UNFPA

Ongoing instability in Sudans West Darfur region has left the lives, health, and safety of thousands of women hanging in the balance, according to the United Nations Population Fund, UNFPA. Since 28 December, inter-communal disputes in cam...

Chile's Pinera proposes reform of pension system that has fueled protests

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera said on Wednesday that he will send a bill to Congress this week to reform the countrys pension system, which leaves many retirees living in poverty and has been one of the main complaints of protesters in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020