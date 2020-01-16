Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump impeachment articles delivered to Senate

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 07:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 07:50 IST
Trump impeachment articles delivered to Senate
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Two articles of impeachment against Donald Trump were delivered from the US House to the Senate on Wednesday, setting in motion the trial of the 45th US president.

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signed the articles, which charge Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, before they were ceremonially walked through the Capitol to the Republican-controlled Senate. "So sad, so tragic for our country, that the actions taken by the president to undermine our national security, to violate his oath of office and to jeopardize the security of our elections, has taken us to this place," said Pelosi, before using several ceremonial pens to sign the articles.

Held in blue folders, the articles were delivered to a Senate clerk by officials including the House managers chosen to prosecute the case against Trump, after a message notifying the Senate of the impeachment charges was read aloud on the floor of the chamber. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell then invited House managers to formally read the articles on the Senate floor at noon Thursday.

Later that day at 2 pm local time, US Supreme Court Justice John Roberts will arrive to be sworn in. "Then the chief justice will swear in all of us senators," a somber McConnell said on the floor.

The Senate will be converted into a court of impeachment for only the third time in US history. "The trial will commence in earnest on Tuesday," McConnell said.

"We'll pledge to rise above the petty factionalism and do justice for our institutions, for our states and for the nation," he said. "I'm confident that this body can rise above short-termism and factional fever and serve the long-term best interests of our nation. We can do this, and we must."

McConnell said the White House would be notified of Trump's pending trial, and that the Senate will "summon the president to answer the articles and send his counsel." Trump is accused of secretly holding up aid to Ukraine between July and September to pressure Kiev to investigate former vice president Joe Biden, the Democratic frontrunner in this year's White House race.

He was formally impeached on December 18 when the Democratic-controlled House charged him with abusing his power by illicitly seeking help from Ukraine for his reelection. The president is also charged with obstruction for holding back witnesses and documents from the House impeachment investigation in defiance of Congressional subpoenas.

Wednesday's ceremonial procedures mark the end of a weeks-long standoff between House Democrats and the Senate's Republican leadership over whether to call witnesses in the trial. Pelosi has demanded witnesses testify, including key Trump administration officials with firsthand knowledge of the president's efforts to pressure Ukraine which formed the basis of his impeachment.

Republicans say they will only consider witnesses once the initial trial rules are approved and the trial, expected to last two weeks, is underway. Trump's conviction in the Senate is highly unlikely as the president's Republican Party has a 53-47 majority. A two-thirds super-majority of senators is required to find him guilty and remove him from office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

PMC Bank scam: HC sets up panel for sale of HDIL assets

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

'Awkwafina is Nora from Queens' renewed ahead of series premiere

Actor-comic Awkwafinas semi-autobiographical comedy Awkwafina is Nora From Queens has received a second season order ahead of its series debut. The series is slated to debut on Comedy Central on January 22.Awkwafina is Nora... is inspired b...

Sania enters women's doubles semifinals of Hobart International

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza continued her winning run as she entered the womens doubles semifinals of the Hobart International here on Thursday. Partnering Nadiia Kichenok of Ukraine, Sania defeated the American duo of Vania King and Chri...

Jennifer Lopez regrets turning down 'Unfaithful'

Actor-singer Jennifer Lopez has revealed she was offered director Adrian Lynes Unfaithful but she passed on the project as the script wasnt all the way there for her. Actor Diane Lane later went on to star in the 2002 thriller, besides earn...

Lance Reddick to star in Regina King's 'One Night In Miami'

John Wick actor Lance Reddick has joined the cast of Oscar-winning actor Regina Kings directorial debut One Night in Miami. The project is a big screen adaptation of Kemp Powers 2013 stage play which finds iconic historical figures -- young...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020