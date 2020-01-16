Left Menu
Pondy CM dares Bedi to prove land-grab charges against him

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pondy
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 15:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 15:30 IST
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Thursday challenged Lt Governor Kiran Bedi to prove the land-grabbing allegations made by a rebel Congress legislator against him. Hitting out at Bedi for making public the allegations against him and his son by Congress MLA N Dhanavelou, the Chief Minister told reporters here it was "shocking" that she came out with a press statement on the issue without ascertaining their veracity.

"It is really shocking that the Lt Governor had come out with a press statement highlighting the charges the rebel legislator Dhanavelou had made during his meeting with her recently," Narayanasamy said. "Bedi should have ascertained the facts and genuineness of the complaints Dhanavelou had made orally that my son and I had indulged in land-grab crimes," Narayanasamy said and challenged Bedi to prove the allegations.

He also said if charges of land-grabbing were proved he would quit office. "If charges of land-grabbing made out against me and my son by the disgruntled MlA are proved I will quit office," Narayanasamy said adding "if on the other hand the Lt Governor did not prove them she should go out of public life once and for all." Lashing out at the former IPS officer, the Chief Minister said, "Dhanavelou's allegations made orally against me and my son are unfounded. But the Lt Governor had come out with a press statement referring to Dhanavelou's charges against me." "Neither my son nor myself nor any of my family members had ever indulged in such crimes like land-grabbing.." Narayanasamy further said Bedi was trying to "tarnish his image." He said Bedi had been overstepping her limits and accused her of 'maligning' his reputation and the entire ministry.

"Bedi does not deserve to be a Lt Governor any longer as she does not know the administrative procedures and nuances of governance," he added. Narayanasamy said during his recent visit to Delhi he had apprised the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of Bedi's intervention in routine governance and sought her replacement..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

