Somaiya approaches Guv against NCP leader for beating workers

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Thursday submitted a complaint to Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari against NCP corporator Kaptan Malik, who was seen in a video roughing up some labourers at a construction site in suburban Kurla. In the video clip which surfaced on Tuesday, the corporator, who is brother of state Minority Affairs Minister and senior NCP leader Nawab Malik, was seen thrashing the labourers and asking them to show the work order.

Later, Kaptan Malik claimed the labourers were "illegally" laying fibre cables for Internet of some private firms along the busy LBS Road in his ward no. 170 in Kurla. Somaiya submitted a written complaint in this connection to the governor.

The former BJP MP said Koshyari assured to look into the matter..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

