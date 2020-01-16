Left Menu
Minister campaigns for BJP candidates in Telangana civic polls

  • Hyderabad
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 23:21 IST
  • Created: 16-01-2020 23:09 IST
Representative image

Minister campaigns for BJP candidates in Telangana civic polls Hyderabad, Jan 16 (PTI): Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Thursday campaigned in Mancherial and Peddapalli districts for BJP candidates for the urban bodies polls in Telangana scheduled for January 22. He addressed gatherings at Bellampalli, Kyathanpalli, Mancherial, Naspur and Chennur in Mancherial district and Ramagundam Municipality in Peddapalli district.

Reddy highlighted the alleged failures of the ruling TRS government and sought support for the BJP candidates. He alleged that the TRS party had threatened BJP candidates at some places forcing them to withdraw from the polls and exuded confidence that the saffron party would come into power after the next Assembly polls..

