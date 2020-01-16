Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zimbabwe authorities seize Mugabe nephew's farm

  • PTI
  • |
  • Harare
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 23:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 23:19 IST
Zimbabwe authorities seize Mugabe nephew's farm

Harare, Jan 16 (AFP) Zimbabwean authorities have seized a farm allocated to a nephew of former ruler Robert Mugabe during the country's controversial reforms, saying the property was not being fully utilised, documents seen Thursday by AFP revealed. In an affidavit, businessman Robert Zhuwao, the son of the late Robert Mugabe's younger sister Sabina, protested that the land ministry revoked his title to the 233-hectare "on the basis of a false allegation."

"Since I was allocated the plot, I have been farming tobacco, cereal crops, sunflower and poultry," Zhuwao said in documents filed in the Harare high court denying he was not making full use of the farm in the Mugabes' home province of Mashonaland West. "I fully complied with the requirements which came with the offer letter. I am, therefore, not in breach of any of the terms and conditions attached to the offer," he said.

Mugabe, who ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years until his toppling by the military in 2017, launched land reforms 20 years ago seizing more around 4,000 farms from the country's 4,500 white farmers. He justified the land grabs as a way to correct colonial-era land ownership disparities that had favoured whites and to stimulate economic growth for black Zimbabweans. Zhuwao claims he was offered the farm under that land reform programme in 2004.

Zhuwao is the brother of exiled former Cabinet minister, Patrick Zhuwao. He has claimed to the court that only the judiciary or President Emmerson Mnangagwa had the powers to revoke the land offer. Critics blame Mugabe's farm evictions for a collapse in agricultural production that forced the one-time regional bread basket to become dependent on imported food to feed its population. Economic output fell by half following the land seizures which started in 2000 and the country's economy has struggled since then.

The government has started paying compensation to farmers whose properties were seized, beginning with elderly farmers and those in difficult circumstances. Compensation will only be paid for improvements the former farm owners made to the land. It will not be paid for loss of the land itself. (AFP) CPS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

Estonia: EIB signs EUR 50m debt facility with ride-hailing app Bolt

INTERVIEW-'We can't close our eyes' to climate change, says Marshall Isles ex-president

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Website documenting Auschwitz's forgotten 'sub-camps' launched

Berlin, Jan 16 AFP A vast website documenting the forgotten sub-camps of the Nazi death camp at Auschwitz was launched on Thursday by an association of private researchers in Berlin on Thursday. The project, entitled Re-Finding the Sub Camp...

FACTBOX-'The Base,' a neo-Nazi group under FBI scrutiny

The FBI has arrested three suspected members of an armed neo-Nazi group known as The Base that hopes to start a race war in the United States, officials said on Thursday. The arrests came just days before a gun-rights rally in Virginia that...

UPDATE 4-FBI nabs 3 alleged neo-Nazis with machine gun ahead of Virginia gun rally

The FBI has arrested three suspected members of a neo-Nazi group who had a machine gun and hopes of sparking a U.S. race war at a planned gun-rights rally in Virginia that is expected to draw thousands of people, officials said on Thursday....

Iraq denies resuming joint ops with US-led coalition

Baghdad, Jan 16 AFP An Iraqi government spokesman denied reports on Thursday that joint operations had resumed between local forces and the US-led coalition fighting Islamic State group sleeper cells. The coalition, active in Iraq since 201...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020