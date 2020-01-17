Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Brazil sits out leftist Latin American nations' body on anti-democracy fears

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Brasilia
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 03:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 03:48 IST
UPDATE 1-Brazil sits out leftist Latin American nations' body on anti-democracy fears

Brazil has decided to suspend its participation in the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, a leftist regional body established by Venezuela, due to its failure to protect democracy, Brazil's foreign minister said on Thursday.

Writing on his Twitter account, Ernesto Araújo said Brazil was also pulling out because the organization, known as CELAC, had become a "stage" for authoritarian states, citing Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua. "CELAC had not been generating results in defense of democracy or in any area," Araújo said.

Appointed by Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, Araújo has echoed the Brazilian leader's longstanding criticisms of leftist Latin American governments. Countries across the region have, over the past few years, oscillated between left-wing and conservative governments, often with radically different economic and social policies.

Bolsonaro is the most visible right-wing leader in Latin America, while Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is the highest-profile leftist leader. Brazil is the region's biggest economy, followed by Mexico. In recent months, anger at inequality and poverty have pushed conservatives out in Mexico and Argentina, while fueling protests that forced Ecuador and Chile to water down austerity-focused economic policies.

Mexico this month assumed the presidency of CELAC, which was established in Venezuela during the late President Hugo Chavez's government but has lost influence in recent years. Despite pulling out of the CELAC, Araújo said Brazil remained committed to working in all other regional bodies, such as the Organization of American States (OAS) and Mercosur.

On Thursday, Bolsonaro reiterated his attack against his political foes. "Don't give the left a chance. They don't deserve to be treated like normal people who want the good of Brazil," he said at an event, adding that the "damn left didn't work anywhere in the world."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

Estonia: EIB signs EUR 50m debt facility with ride-hailing app Bolt

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Trump to nominate Shelton, Waller to serve on Fed

President Donald Trump will pick two economists, Judy Shelton and Christopher Waller, to serve on the Federal Reserve Board, the White House said on Thursday.Trump has been critical of the Fed under Chair Jerome Powell, whom Trump put in th...

Journalist manhandled during former Kerala DGP Senkumar's press conference

A journalist was manhandled here on Thursday for asking former Kerala DGP TP Senkumar about leader of Opposition in the state assembly Ramesh Chennithalas remark that appointment of the IPS officer during the tenure of the previous Congress...

FACTBOX-Four rules senators should follow during Trump's impeachment trial

U.S. senators are expected to hear opening statements next week in the impeachment trial on whether to remove President Donald Trump from office on charges he abused his powers and obstructed a congressional inquiry into his effort to press...

Gay inmates tie the knot inside Cyprus prison

Former heroin addict Kevork Tontian met the man he wanted to spend the rest of his life behind bars. And not even his freedom was enough to keep him away from Wemson Gabral da Costa. Tontian, a Cypriot, says that after being released from C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020