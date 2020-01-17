Meeting underway at Sonia Gandhi's residence over candidates for Delhi Assembly polls
Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting is underway at party's interim president Sonia Gandhi's residence to discuss candidates for upcoming Delhi elections.
The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force on January 6 immediately after Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora announced dates for the Delhi Assembly polls.
The election will be held on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)
