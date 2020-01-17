Shah should apologize for death of anti-CAA protesters, says Jaiveer Shergill

Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill on Friday sought an apology from Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the death of scores of people while protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. "Rather than giving lectures to the Congress on Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Amit Shah should apologize for the death of 30 plus people protesting against the anti-constitutional law," Shergill told ANI.

He, additionally, demanded Shah's apology on West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh's alleged controversial comments on the protesters. Ghosh had recently sparked controversy by threatening to shoot those who damaged public property "like dogs".

People have been protesting against the newly amended law ever since it received the Presidential assent last month. The agitation had resulted in clashes in various cities across the nation and also allegedly led to the death of several people. (ANI)

