Punjab Assembly passes resolution against CAA

A resolution which was moved by the Captain Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has been passed in the state assembly today. People have been protesting against the Act ever since it received the Presidential assent.

The agitation had resulted in clashes in various cities across the nation and also allegedly led to the death of several people. The CAA grants grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

