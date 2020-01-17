Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala CM trying to implement CAA, NPR secretly: Congress

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvai
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 13:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 13:23 IST
Kerala CM trying to implement CAA, NPR secretly: Congress
Image Credit: ANI

Days after the Left government in Kerala moved the Supreme Court against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Congress on Friday alleged the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was trying to implement the controversial act "secretly" in the southern state. Though Vijayan was opposing the CAA in public, he and his government were going ahead with the steps to implement the controversial Act, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramesh Chennithala said at a press meet here.

"The Chief Minister should end his attempts to make political gains in the name of CAA. Instead of cheating people, he should ensure that the Act is not being implemented in the state," he said. Vijayan, who used to vehemently criticize the RSS and the Centre in all public meetings, was showing reluctance to stop the procedures in connection with the NPR, the cardinal part of the CAA, Chennithala alleged.

"The state government is now going ahead with plans to implement the CAA at any cost. Though they are opposing the CAA and NPR in public, the government is going ahead with the official steps to implement that in the state," he said. While opposing the CAA in public, the Chief Minister was trying to adopt a "good boy" image in front of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah secretly, he said.

As part of the plans to implement the CAA, the Vijayan government had already taken steps to implement the National Population Register (NPR) in the state, the senior Congress leader alleged. When he had protested against this, the government had last month canceled the order, issued by them in July-August months in connection with the NPR, Chennithala claimed.

But, before canceling this, another order had been issued on November 12 last year to implement the NPR along with the Census, he alleged quoting records. The particular order was aimed at implementing the NPR along with the Census in April-May this year and it was yet to be withdrawn by the Left government, he added.

So, tahsildars and other government officials were going ahead with further steps to implement it, the opposition leader said quoting media reports about the Thamarassery Tahsildar who had sought availability of teachers to complete NPR procedures. Chennithala also alleged that the CPI(M)-led government was registering fake cases across the state against those protesting against the CAA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Chitkara University Selected in Elite 150 at Asia's Most Exciting Startup Competition

Chitkara University today announced that it has been selected in the group of elite 150 finalists in Asias most exciting startup competition, The 10th Lee Kuan Yew Global Business Plan Competition LKYGBPC, organized by Singapore Management ...

Another petition filed in SC against Citizenship Act

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 that grants citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. A professor Apurba Baruah and two members of Sushta Sam...

German population at record high, but growth slowest since 2012

Germanys population reached a record high of 83.2 million people last year thanks to migration but it grew at the slowest pace since 2012, the statistics office said on Friday as Europes largest economy experiences a chronic birth deficit. ...

Anti-CAA protests: Delhi court grants bail to accused in Seemapuri violence case

A court Friday granted bail to one of the accused arrested in connection with the violence in Seemapuri area in northeast Delhi during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests. Additional Sessions Judge Sanjeev Kumar Malhotra granted relief ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020