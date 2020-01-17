Ukrainian prime minister offers resignation

Ukraine's prime minister offered his resignation on Friday after the audio was leaked of him reportedly criticizing President Volodymyr Zelensky's understanding of the economy.

"To remove any doubts about our respect for and trust in the president, I have written a resignation letter and handed it over to the president," Oleksiy Goncharuk wrote on his official Facebook page.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.