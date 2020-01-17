Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab CM convenes all-party meet on water crisis

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 14:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 14:40 IST
Punjab CM convenes all-party meet on water crisis

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has convened an all-party meeting on January 23 to evolve a comprehensive strategy to tackle the critical water situation in the state. Intervening in a discussion on`The Punjab Water Resources (Management and Regulation) Bill 2020', introduced by his government, Singh said invitations for the meeting have already been sent out.

All matters related to water issues, including the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) issue, poor quality of ground water and pollution caused by industrial and domestic waste, would be discussed during the meeting in a bid to evolve consensus and chalk out a detailed strategy to address these problems. The Bill introduced by Irrigation Minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria was later passed by the House unanimously, paving the way for creation of Punjab Water Regulation and Development Authority to manage critical water resources in the state.

Both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) supported the Bill while expressing concern over scarce water resources and depleting ground water table in the state. In response to issues raised by the Leader of the Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema, the chief minister flayed the Opposition for criticising his government on the issue, while themselves failing to help tackle the problem.

Pointing out that he and his colleagues have already given up power subsidy for tubewells, Singh challenged Opposition leaders to show if any of them had heeded to his appeal and done the same. The appeal, he said, was aimed at ensuring judicious use of groundwater and inculcating the habit of water saving.

The depleting ground water table and growing pollution of river water are "serious issues", the chief minister said while expressing his government's commitment to resolving the problem which was particularly acute in districts of southern Punjab such as Muktsar, leading to heavy incidence of cancer. Citing his visit to Israel to explore ways and means to tackle the problem of water scarcity, the chief minister said Israel was also facing acute crisis and facing exhaustion of its water resources in the next 15 years.

However, Israel has a vast sea in its vicinity from where they could cater to their country's water requirement after desalinating the sea water, he noted. Unfortunately, Punjab did not have the option and should risk over exploiting its water resources only if it was prepared to become a desert in the coming years.

The chief minister told the House that his government had signed an agreement with the National Water Company of Israel M/s Mekorot for formulation a Water Conservation and Management Master Plan (WCMMP) for conservation and management of water resources in the state. The Punjab Water Regulation and Development Authority, provided by the Bill will be responsible for management and conversion of water resources of the state in a judicious, equitable and sustainable manner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

EIB lends EUR 15m to ProCredit Bank Bulgaria to support SMEs

The European Investment Bank EIB lends EUR 15m to ProCredit Bank Bulgaria to co-finance small and medium-scale investments in the country. 40 of the intermediated loans are dedicated to renewable energy, energy efficiency, low carbon transp...

Libya strongman Haftar in Greece ahead of peace meeting

Athens, Jan 17 AFP Libyan military strongman Khalifa Haftar was holding talks in Athens on Friday, just two days ahead of a peace conference in Berlin which he and the head of Tripolis UN-recognised government Fayez al-Sarraj are expected t...

IRDAI chief cautions insurers against predatory pricing

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India IRDAI chairman S C Khuntia on Friday cautioned insurers against indulging in predatory pricing, saying it is not a sustainable model while citing examples of airline and telecom sector...

I was becoming complacent and unhappy, says Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha says she has always strived to do roles that challenge her as an actor but there was a time in her career when she felt uninspired. The actor decided to take time off work to reflect on what was important for her as an artiste....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020