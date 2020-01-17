Kolkata, Jan 17 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 5.30 pm. CAL1 WB-DHANKHAR-MAMATA Mamata not to attend governor's meeting citing preoccupations Kolkata: Citing "preoccupations" West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will not attend an all-party meeting called by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday, to discuss issues pertaining to two bills, a Raj Bhavan official said here.

CAL5 NL-ASSEMBLY-NAGA ISSUE Nagas "very close" to settlement of vexed political issue: Guv Kohima: Nagaland Governor R N Ravi on Friday said with the "successful" conclusion of negotiations between the Centre and Naga political groups, Nagas could be now "very close" to settlement of the decades-old Naga political issue. CAL4 BH-DALAI LAMA-NITISH Dalai Lama visits Bihar CM's residence, prays for peace Patna: Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama called on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar here at his official residence, and held a prayer ceremony for peace and well-being of one and all, official sources said.

CAL6 WB-KOPT-PROTEST Trade unions at KoPT protest against Modi's announcement to rename the organisation Kolkata: Trade unions at Kolkata Port Trust (KoPT) have started protesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to change the name of the port after Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, saying the move will hurt the history of the organisation. CCM1 BIZ-CEZ-LAND Shipping Ministry seeks land from Bengal for CEZ Kolkata: The Shipping Ministry has sought land from the West Bengal government for setting up a coastal employment zone (CEZ), an official said.

CES4 WB-MAMATA-JYOTI Mamata remembers Jyoti Basu on his death anniversary Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday paid tribute to Leftist stalwart and CPI(M) patriarch Jyoti Basu on his tenth death anniversary. CES6 TR-ASSEMBLY-BOYCOTT CPI(M) MLAs in Tripura boycott Assembly proceedings Agartala: The Tripura Assembly on Friday witnessed noisy scenes, as opposition CPI(M) MLAs created a ruckus in the House and boycotted the proceedings, seeking immediate withdrawal of a case of financial fraud against its senior leader and former PWD minister Badal Chowdhury..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.