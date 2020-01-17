Delhi HC quashes election of Jitender Singh Tomar

The Delhi High Court on Friday quashed the election of former Delhi Law Minister Jitender Singh Tomar from Tri Nagar Assembly constituency in 2015 for wrongly mentioning his educational qualification in the election affidavit. Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw allowed the petition filed by BJP leader Nand Kishore Garg challenging 2015 Tri Nagar Assembly election result. Garg had sought setting aside of the result of the election declaring the AAP candidate as winner.

Garg had alleged that the election had been "materially affected by deliberate concealment, misrepresentation, wrong declaration and wilful suppression of the educational qualification in the affidavit filed along with the nomination form by Tomar." This comes ahead of the 2020 Delhi Assembly polls, scheduled for Februray 8. The voting will take place on February 11. (ANI)

