Cong MLA to protest over MP govt's 'non-fulfiment' of promises

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhopal
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 19:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 19:41 IST
A Congress MLA in Madhya Pradesh on Friday announced that he would stage a protest on the state Assembly complex premises here on Saturday against the government of his own party over its "non fulfilment" of promises. The ruling party MLA, Munnalal Goyal, who represents Gwalior (East) constituency, also said that he boycotted the proceedings of the special session of the Assembly on Friday as a mark of protest against the government's "negligence" towards his region.

The legislator said he has written a letter to Chief Minister Kamal Nath, informing him about his planned sit-in. "I will stage a dharna in front of the Mahatma Gandhi's statue on the premises of the state assembly complex between 11 am and noon on Saturday. I have written a letter to the CM, in which I have said that the government has failed to fulfil the promises made by the Congress in its poll manifesto," Goyal told PTI.

In the letter, he also alleged that the government has neglected his constituency and failed to carry out any development works there. "The Congress had promised to provide pattas (land ownership documents) to the poor. However, the administration has rendered around 400 families in my constituency homeless in the time of intense cold. The bureaucracy is dominating in the government," he said.

In the letter, the MLA said, "I have been writing letters to ministers and the CM since the past six months about the issues in my constituency, but the situation has remained unchanged." State Congress spokesman Pankaj Chaturvedi urged the administration and ministers to act against the problems being faced by the people of Goyal's constituency. "Goyal is an elected legislator and people come to him with their problems. The ministers and the administration should pay heed to the people of his constituency and their woes. He is responsible to the people. I hope the CM and ministers will soon sort out the issues," Chaturvedi said.

State BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal said several Congress legislators have expressed their displeasure over the functioning of the Kamal Nath-led dispensation. "Several Congress MLAs have been expressing their displeasure openly about the functioning of the state government. Several others are expressing their annoyance privately. Overall, the Congress government in MP has not been fulfilling its responsibility towards people," he alleged..

