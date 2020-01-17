Left Menu
Mexico says monitoring approach of migrant caravan from Guatemala

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday his government was monitoring the situation on his country's southern border as a caravan of Central American migrants approached from Guatemala.

At least 2,200 people have entered Guatemala as part of a U.S.-bound caravan from Honduras. U.S. President Donald Trump has pressured Mexico to prevent such caravans from reaching Mexico's northern border with the United States.

