AAP to release Kejriwal Ka Guarantee Card next week

  New Delhi
  Updated: 17-01-2020 20:20 IST
AAP will release a "guarantee card" next week, listing the major promises it intends to deliver if elected to rule Delhi again, senior party leader Gopal Rai said on Friday. Rai said the Aam Aadmi Party plans to release the card by Thursday but the party's manifesto for February 8 assembly polls will come out after January 26.

"By January 23, we will launch the final leg of our election campaign which will begin with the launch of the 'Kejriwal Ka Guarantee Card' by the CM that will list the major promises for the people of Delhi in next five years. On Monday, Arvind Kejriwal will file his nomination. His nomination will be preceded by a roadshow in his constituency of New Delhi," he said. "After January 26, we will also present our manifesto to you. So this is being done in a two-pronged manner — a Guarantee Card followed by a detailed manifesto," he said.

The AAP will move towards the "final and decisive phase" of the election campaign after the nomination process ends on January 21, Rai said. "It is for the first time in the history of Indian politics, that a party will be launching such a 'Guarantee Card', a measure of its confidence in its ability to fulfill promises made," he said.

Rai said a door-to-door campaign will be launched on January 23 and will continue till February 2. "We will be visiting and knocking on the doors of our 35 lakh households in Delhi once more, with the good news of all the key promises that the Kejriwal government will guarantee to fulfill in the next five years, to make their lives even better.

