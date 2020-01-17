Left Menu
BJP a team without captain, mocks AAP on party not naming CM's candidate

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 20:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 20:25 IST
The BJP is a team without captain and like a wedding party without a groom, the AAP on Friday said after the saffron party released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Delhi elections but did not name its chief ministerial candidate. Observing that the people of Delhi expected the BJP to decide a chief ministerial candidate to fight against Arvind Kejriwal-led government, the city's ruling party said it in Delhi, it has become clear that the saffron party has given a "walkover" to the AAP.

"Today the BJP came out with its list of candidates for the Delhi assembly election. Everyone was expecting that against the honest face and candidature of Arvind Kejriwal ji, they will reveal who their candidate, who their CM face is going to be. "But even today, BJP stayed quiet and this makes it clear that in Delhi, BJP is a team without captain, a wedding party without a groom. It has become clear that in Delhi, BJP has given a walkover to AAP and Arvind Kejriwal," said Rajya Sabha MP and AAP's Delhi election incharge Sanjay Singh.

The BJP on Friday released its first list of 57 candidates for the February 8 polls to the 70-member Delhi Assembly, fielding sitting MLA Vijender Gupta and former mayors Ravinder Gupta and Yogender Chandolia. The list, which was released by Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, also included former AAP MLA Kapil Mishra and has 11 SC and four woman candidates.

The party, however, did not name its candidate against AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Tiwari saying the candidate from New Delhi seat will be announced soon. Singh said even before contesting the election, the BJP has deserted the field and run away.

"They do not have a leader and there is lot of infighting among the party on who will be their CM face," Singh said. "In the morning there is one statement, by evening there's a different statement. This has been going on for quite some time now. In Delhi, the BJP is emerging as a leader-less, a vision-less party.

"And I believe that people of Delhi will give a huge win and mandate to an honest AAP government under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal," said Singh. AAP came out with its list of all 70 candidates on Tuesday.

