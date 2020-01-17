Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP declares 57 candidates for Delhi polls, fields 20 new faces

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has given the ticket to 20 new faces in Delhi assembly polls with the list of 57 candidates declared on Friday also having sitting and several former MLAs.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 20:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 20:57 IST
BJP declares 57 candidates for Delhi polls, fields 20 new faces
Delhi unit BJP president Manoj Tiwari announcing the names of candidates for Delhi Assembly elections on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has given the ticket to 20 new faces in Delhi assembly polls with the list of 57 candidates declared on Friday also having sitting and several former MLAs. The party has not declared candidates on 13 seats including New Delhi from where Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is re-contesting.

Of the 57 candidates declared, four are women and 11 belong to the Dalit community. Sources said the BJP is also in talks with the Shiromani Akali Dal and the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) on some of the pending seats.

They said one round of talks have been held between JJP leader and Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and the BJP leadership. The sources said the second round of talks is expected to take place on Friday evening or on Saturday.

It is learnt that JJP has staked the claim on 10 seats but the BJP has offered the party two seats with four of its candidates to fight on the BJP symbol. The JJP has to take a call on offer made by the BJP.

Sources said that there has been an agreement on giving two seats to the Shiromani Akali Dal and one of its candidates will fight the polls on BJP symbol. SAD leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa is a BJP MLA in Delhi.

Sources said that no discussion was held on New Delhi seat at the meeting of CEC held on Thursday evening. It is believed that the BJP is thinking of fielding a known name from the seat and a senior leader from its Delhi unit could be fielded.

The names of party candidates were declared at a press conference here by Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, who said that it was a list of winners and expressed confidence about the party forming the government in Delhi. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar was among those present at the presser.

Former AAP leader Kapil Mishra, who joined BJP last year, will contest from Model Town in north Delhi. The party candidates include Jai Prakash from Sadar Bazar, Suman Kumar Gupta from Chandani Chowk, Ashish Sood from Janakpuri, Sanjay Singh from Vikaspuri, Vijay Pandit from Palam, IS Bakshi from Jangpura, Anil Sharma from RK Puram, Arvind Kumar from Deoli, Shikha Rai from Tughlakabad, Vijay Bhagat from Rithala, Anil Jha from Kirari and Rekha Gupta from Shalimar Bagh.

The voting for 70-member Delhi assembly will be held on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11. The BJP faces a tough battle in Delhi where it has been out of power for over two decades. The party could win only three seats in the last assembly polls with the ruling AAP scoring a landslide victory with 67 seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

U.S.-China trade deal to ease global uncertainty -IMF chief

The signing of a Phase 1 trade agreement between the United States and China will reduce - but not eliminate - uncertainty that has dampened global economic growth, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday. Speaking at an e...

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Stokes and Pope put dominant England in box seat

Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope both scored centuries as a dominant England took a firm grip on the third test against South Africa, declaring on 499 before reducing the hosts to 60 runs for two wickets at the close of the second day on Friday.So...

UPDATE 2-Italian bonds rally after change in electoral law rejected

Italian government bonds rallied and outperformed their eurozone peers on Friday after Italys highest court rejected a proposed change in the electoral law that would probably have benefited the far-right League. The Constitutional Court on...

Colombia protests to intensify this year, union leader says

Protests against the social and economic policies of Colombian President Ivan Duque will restart with more intensity this year, a top union leader said.Marchers in the Andean country held mass demonstrations in November and December last ye...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020