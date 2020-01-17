Would be better if we don't talk about those who are not alive: Haji Mastan's daughter

Amid the controversy over Sanjay Raut's statement that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi met underworld don Karim Lala, don Haji Mastan's daughter Shamshad Supariwala said that it would be better if people do not talk about those who are not alive. "What Sanjay Raut said was different but the motive with which other people are talking about this (Raut) statement, is troubling us... There may be some political hand over him. That's why Sundar (Shekhar) is giving all such statements," Supariwala told ANI here.

"I would only like to say that it would be better if we do not talk about those people, who are not there with us today," she added. Earlier on Thursday, Shekhar, the adopted son of don Haji Mastan claimed that Raut was right that Indira Gandhi had met Karim Lala.

"Sanjay Raut is right. Indira Gandhi used to meet him (Karim Lala). Many other leaders also used to visit. Haji Mastan was a businessman. Balasaheb Thackeray too was a good friend of Haji Mastan," Shekhar told ANI. The Shiv Sena leader on Wednesday claimed that Indira Gandhi used to go and meet Karim Lala in Mumbai.

"There was a time when Dawood Ibrahim, Chhota Shakeel, Sharad Shetty used to decide who would be Police Commissioner of Mumbai and who would sit in the 'Mantralaya'. Indira Gandhi used to go and meet Karim Lala. We've seen that underworld, now it's just 'chillar'," Raut said. Later, Raut withdrew his comment saying if someone feels that his statement had hurt the image of Indira Gandhi, he takes back his remarks. (ANI)

