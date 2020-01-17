Left Menu
Ghosh raises NRC pitch, says unfazed by criticism

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 21:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 21:40 IST
Hardliner BJP West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh said on Friday that NRC was "a must" to weed out illegal immigrants from the state and his party will "morally support" the measure if it is voted to power in the 2021 assembly election. Ghosh, who was elected state BJP president for a second term on Thursday, said every civilized nation has a register of citizens and wanted to know why shouldn't India have one.

His comments came at a time when the Modi government is facing unrelenting fire from its rivals over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the NRC. Despite Modi and BJP president Amit Shah's clarification that the issue of a pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC) has so far not been discussed in the government, the protests are continuing in several cities and towns.

"There has been no discussion at the Centre on NRC as of now. We had said that since the Supreme Court had ordered NRC updation in Assam, its implementation is also needed in Bengal as the rate of infiltration has been much higher in the state," he told PTI in an interview. "The implementation of the NRC does not depend on us, it depends on the Centre. But yes, we are morally in favour of the NRC being implemented in Bengal. But when it will happen? Who will do it? These are the matters that will be decided in future," he said.

Ghosh, unfazed by criticism over his controversial remark that anti-CAA protesters "were shot like dogs" in BJP- ruled states, said he will continue to speak his mind "come what may". "No one will be able to shut my mouth....even if it creates controversy, I will speak the truth...my mind," he asserted.

The 55-year-old leader exuded confidence about winning both the 2021 assembly polls in West Bengal and the upcoming elections to 109 municipal bodies, including the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, to be held in April this year. Ghosh is being credited for the BJP's remarkable performance in the Lok Sabha elections when it won 18 of the state's 42 seats.

He alleged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had made the NRC an issue "out of nowhere" despite Modi and Shah's clarification. When asked about his propensity to make comments that triggered controversy, Ghosh asserted," I say what I feel is right. I don't try to create controversies with my comments.

If playing in an offensive way helps my party, so be it. Nobody can silence me." PTI PNT KK SK SK SK.

