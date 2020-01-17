Left Menu
48 nominations were filed for Delhi Assembly polls on Friday

As many as 48 nominations were received for the Delhi Assembly elections here on Friday, out of which female candidates were nine and 27 male candidates.

  New Delhi
48 nominations were filed for Delhi Assembly polls on Friday
The last date of filing nomination is January 21. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on January 22. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is January 24.. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 48 nominations were received for the Delhi Assembly elections here on Friday, out of which female candidates were nine and 27 male candidates. The Aam Admi Party's (AAP) Atishi Marlena also filed her nomination today from Kalkaji seat. Most of the nominations were filed for the general category seats.

Rakhi Birla filed her nomination from Mangolpuri seat, which is reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SC). So far, 73 nominations have been filed by the candidates. The nomination process for the coming Delhi Assembly elections started on January 14.

The nominations are being filed at the office of Returning Officer (RO) of 70 assembly constituencies from 11 am to 3 pm. The candidates contesting the assembly election also submitted Form-2B along with their nomination papers with Rs 10,000 security deposit money.

For the SC candidate, the security deposit is Rs 5,000. The security deposit will be fortified if the contestant gets lesser than one-sixth of the total votes polled from his constituency. The Delhi Assembly election is slated to be held on February 8 as announced by the ECI on January 6. The result will be announced on February 11.

The last date of filing nomination is January 21. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on January 22. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is January 24. (ANI)

