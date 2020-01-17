Wrong for Kerala Governor to speak against resolution passed by legislature: UDF Convenor

United Democratic Front (UDF) convenor Benny Behanan on Friday slammed Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan and said that it is "absolutely wrong" for him to "speak against" the resolution passed by the state legislature against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). ''It is absolutely wrong for the Governor to speak against a resolution passed by the Kerala legislature against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The Governor is not the PRD (Press Relations Department) Director to hold a press conference every day. That step is not right," Behanan said in a press conference here.

He said that they regret the Governor "working without realizing the legitimacy and importance" of his position. He said there is a general sentiment in the government against the governor over the CAA move.

Earlier today, the Governor said that there were no differences between the state government and him. "It is my responsibility to ensure that things do not reach a stage where there is a collapse of the constitutional machinery," he said. Khan had earlier criticized the state government for not informing him prior to moving the Supreme Court against the newly-amended Citizenship law. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

