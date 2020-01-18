Foreign news schedule for Saturday, Jan 18
* Stories on US President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.
* US reaction to Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's address during Friday prayers.
* Story on Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi's visit to Washington.
* Chinese President Xi Jinping's first visit to Myanmar.
* Stories on China's mystery virus that has affected 41 people in the country.
