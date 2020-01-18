Congress President Sonia Gandhi condoles demise of Punjab Kesari Editor

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has condoled the death of Member of Parliament and journalist Ashwini Chopra. In her condolence message, she said Chopra's long and distinguished innings as an editor and also as a social worker and MP shall be long remembered.

His friendship cut across political boundaries and he was known for his forthright views on most issues undeterred by the opposition he faced, Gandhi said while extending her solicitude to Chopra's family and friends. Chopra, 63, BJP MP from Karnal in Haryana and resident editor of Hindi daily Punjab Kesari, passed away on Saturday.

