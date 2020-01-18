Left Menu
Development News Edition

If Owaisi is permitted to hold rally in Nizamabad, then why not us, asks BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Arvind Dharmapuri has said the police should allow his party MLA Raja Singh for campaigning in Nizamabad if Asaduddin Owaisi can be granted the permission.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Nizamabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 17:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 17:06 IST
If Owaisi is permitted to hold rally in Nizamabad, then why not us, asks BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri
BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri Arvind. Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Arvind Dharmapuri has said the police should allow his party MLA Raja Singh for campaigning in Nizamabad if Asaduddin Owaisi can be granted the permission. During the municipal election rally on Friday, Arvind spoke to Nizamabad Police Commissioner Karthikeya over the phone. "BJP MLA Raja Singh should be given the permission for campaigning. If Asaduddin Owaisi was given the permission, then why not to the BJP," he told the Police Commissioner.

"You take note of law and order situation when our MLA Singh comes out on the street but it is not noticed when Owaisi is here. Is Asaduddin Owaisi running the Police Department," he asked. The leader also threatened the police, saying that the BJP's programme would be held and if the police want, they can arrest them.

"We will conduct the programme here in Nizamabad. You should give permission or you give an official statement to shut the party here. BJP MLA Raja Singh and I will conduct the programme here. If you want to arrest, then you arrest us." "You should give permission to the BJP as well or else we will see how far this issue goes. We are fighting against the TRS. Now, we will also fight against the Police Department," he added.

However, later Police Commissioner Karthikeya granted permission to Raja Singh to hold a rally. "We have considered and given permission to BJP MLA Raja Singh to conduct a rally here in Nizamabad on Saturday," the Police Commissioner told ANI.

The municipal elections are scheduled to be held on January 22 in Telangana. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

Dominic Bess takes maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket

England spinner Dominic Bess clinched his first five-wicket haul in Test cricket at St Georges Park here on Saturday. Bess achieved the feat during the ongoing third match against South Africa. He also returned to the best innings figures f...

Disney give second season order to 'The World According to Jeff Goldblum'

Disney Plus has renewed Jeff Goldblums National Geographic series The World According to Jeff Goldblum for a second season. The show is the first series from Nat Geo to debut on Disneys newly-launched streaming service. Its first season is ...

Downing Street giant clock display to count down Brexit on January 31

The UK government has confirmed the official plans to mark Brexit Day on January 31, which will include a giant clock count down the significant moment as part of a light display at 10 Downing Street. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wi...

Prepaid mobile services restored in J-K after over five-month suspension

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday ordered the restoration of the prepaid mobile service in the Valley after over five months of suspension besides the 2G mobile data service on postpaid connections for accessing whitelisted s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020