Amarinder Singh condoles demise of Ashwini Chopra

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has condoled the death of senior journalist and former MP Ashwini Chopra, saying he always proactively championed the cause of freedom of press. "With the demise of Ashwini Kumar, a void had been created in the field of journalism, which is difficult to be filled," Singh said.

Describing him as a gentleman politician and distinguished journalist, he said the former BJP MP had been consistently raising issues of Punjab's development and welfare in the columns of his newspaper, always striving to uphold the ethics of journalism. The chief minister said his prayers were with the Chopra family.

Chopra passed away at a private hospital in Gurgaon Saturday. He was 63. He was suffering from 'terminal cancer' and had been admitted to Medanta Hospital about three weeks ago, sources said.

He was elected MP from Karnal, Haryana, in 2014 and was the editor of Punjab Kesari, Delhi.

