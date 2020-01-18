Protests in BJP over ticket distribution, Delhi Cantt workers demonstrate outside Nadda's residence

A day after the BJP announced candidates on 57 Delhi Assembly seats, protests were held by party workers in many constituencies on Saturday with one group from Delhi Cantt demonstrating outside party working president JP Nadda's residence demanding ticket for their leader. The party, which is yet to announce candidates for 13 seats including Delhi Cantt, played down the protests, saying it is a "natural reaction" and asserted that its leaders and workers will fight the election unitedly.

The remaining candidates of the BJP and its alliance partner Siromani Akali Dal are expected to be announced on Sunday. Nomination for February 8 polls will close on January 21. Protests were held by by some party workers from Model Town and Gandhi Nagar constituencies where BJP has fielded former AAP MLAs Kapil Mishra and Anil Bajpai respectively.

Workers from Gandhi Nagar assembled at Delhi BJP office. Supporters of a ticket contender in Rithala constituency also met party leaders registering their protest over denial of ticket to their leader. Convener of Delhi BJP's media committee for Assembly elections Ashok Goyal said that the protests were "immediate" reaction, but the party leaders were pacifying the disgruntled workers and leaders.

"They are part of the family and such reaction is natural after ticket distribution. The BJP is a disciplined party and everyone is united to work for party's victory in the elections," Goyal said. The BJP is pitted against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress in a triangular contest for the 70 seats. Results of the polls will be out on February 11.

